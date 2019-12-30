State Street Corp Increases Stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB)

State Street Corp increased its position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,364 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.30% of Rush Enterprises worth $4,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RUSHB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Rush Enterprises by 3.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 272,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,062,000 after purchasing an additional 10,246 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 2.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 289,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,693,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 207.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.09% of the company’s stock.

RUSHB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ RUSHB opened at $46.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.14. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.91 and a fifty-two week high of $48.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.27 and a 200-day moving average of $40.77.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

