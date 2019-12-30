State Street Corp Increases Stock Position in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI)

State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 617,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,003 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.97% of Commercial Vehicle Group worth $4,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVGI. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 6.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 127,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 7,591 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 257,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 82,200 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 344,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 98,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Commercial Vehicle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine cut Commercial Vehicle Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.63.

NASDAQ:CVGI opened at $6.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.26 million, a PE ratio of 5.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.73. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $9.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.21.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $225.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.20 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 27.58%. Research analysts forecast that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment electronic provides wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices used to provide electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

