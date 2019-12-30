State Street Corp Purchases 10,389 Shares of Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC)

State Street Corp boosted its position in Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.76% of Independence worth $4,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Independence by 10.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 276,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,689,000 after buying an additional 25,840 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Independence by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 223,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,641,000 after acquiring an additional 4,168 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Independence by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Independence alerts:

NYSE:IHC opened at $42.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $626.75 million, a P/E ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.86. Independence Holding has a one year low of $33.37 and a one year high of $42.60.

Independence (NYSE:IHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $95.17 million during the quarter. Independence had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 6.07%.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Independence’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.15. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Independence from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

In other Independence news, Director Ronald I. Simon sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $40,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,425 shares in the company, valued at $619,468. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Independence Profile

Independence Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in life and health insurance business. The company's dental portfolio includes indemnity and PPO plans for employer groups of two or more lives, and for individuals within affinity groups; vision plans that offer a flat reimbursement amount for exams and materials; and short-term medical products for people with temporary needs for health coverage.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.