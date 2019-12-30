State Street Corp Purchases 17,801 Shares of Rubius Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RUBY)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RUBY) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 625,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,801 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.78% of Rubius Therapeutics worth $4,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RUBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 677,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,130,000 after purchasing an additional 72,519 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,456,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,436,000 after buying an additional 215,543 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 379,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after buying an additional 12,753 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Rubius Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Rubius Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, insider Christopher L. Carpenter sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total transaction of $647,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,116,723.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Langer sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $69,375.00. Corporate insiders own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

Shares of RUBY opened at $11.54 on Monday. Rubius Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $20.08. The company has a market cap of $942.45 million, a P/E ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 9.83, a quick ratio of 9.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.09.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.06). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. Analysts predict that Rubius Therapeutics Inc will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; and RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Rubius Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubius Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.