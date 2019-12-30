State Street Corp Raises Stock Position in Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.42% of Daily Journal worth $4,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 120.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daily Journal in the second quarter worth approximately $263,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Daily Journal by 6.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Daily Journal by 6.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Daily Journal during the second quarter worth approximately $782,000. 40.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John Patrick Et Al Guerin sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.39, for a total transaction of $283,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Daily Journal stock opened at $291.42 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.30. The company has a quick ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Daily Journal Co. has a 52-week low of $192.83 and a 52-week high of $293.18.

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.00 million during the quarter. Daily Journal had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 51.83%.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Daily Journal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Daily Journal Company Profile

Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and Websites covering in California, Arizona, Colorado, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.

