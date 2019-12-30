State Street Corp Raises Stock Position in Joint Corp (NASDAQ:JYNT)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Joint Corp (NASDAQ:JYNT) by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 245,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,879 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.77% of Joint worth $4,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bandera Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Joint by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 1,364,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,830,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Joint by 1,224.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 769,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,002,000 after buying an additional 711,267 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Joint by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 538,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,793,000 after buying an additional 159,034 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Joint by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 254,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,639,000 after buying an additional 37,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Joint by 448.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 231,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after buying an additional 188,952 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Joint alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on JYNT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. TheStreet upgraded Joint from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine lowered Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Joint from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Joint in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Joint currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

In other news, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total value of $1,776,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:JYNT opened at $16.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.22. The stock has a market cap of $225.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 407.00 and a beta of 0.99. Joint Corp has a fifty-two week low of $7.88 and a fifty-two week high of $21.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Joint had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 104.54%. The company had revenue of $12.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.60 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Joint Corp will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Joint Profile

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights. As of March 07, 2019, the company operated 450 clinics in the United States.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.