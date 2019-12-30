State Street Corp Sells 19,894 Shares of BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP)

State Street Corp trimmed its stake in BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,133 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 19,894 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $4,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 15,025.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 605 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 68.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 608 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the second quarter worth $40,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in BHP Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in BHP Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. 3.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Shares of BHP opened at $54.93 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BHP Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $46.21 and a twelve month high of $59.02. The company has a market cap of $88.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.89.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BHP shares. ValuEngine upgraded BHP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector performer” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

In other news, insider Mackenzie Andrew 297,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About BHP Group

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.