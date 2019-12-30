State Street Corp Sells 8,052 Shares of Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP)

State Street Corp decreased its holdings in Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,809 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 8,052 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.15% of Nextera Energy Partners worth $4,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. American Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 9.5% in the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Nextera Energy Partners by 11.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,982 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Nextera Energy Partners by 12.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,007 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nextera Energy Partners by 27.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NEP opened at $52.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.89. Nextera Energy Partners LP has a one year low of $39.51 and a one year high of $53.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.76.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($1.61). The company had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.51 million. Nextera Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 16.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nextera Energy Partners LP will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NEP has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Nextera Energy Partners from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Nextera Energy Partners from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Nextera Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nextera Energy Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.07.

In related news, Director Peter H. Kind acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.78 per share, for a total transaction of $51,780.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Nextera Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

