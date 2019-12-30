State Street Corp Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 149,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,495,000. State Street Corp owned 0.31% of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 9,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 46,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC now owns 15,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 25,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPSM opened at $32.64 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $25.90 and a 12 month high of $32.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.1617 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

See Also: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.