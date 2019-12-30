Status 24 Hour Volume Reaches $20.66 Million (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One Status token can now be purchased for $0.0089 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, Koinex, DDEX and Radar Relay. In the last seven days, Status has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. Status has a market cap of $30.96 million and $20.66 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013772 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00192345 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.76 or 0.01340398 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000623 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025227 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00123386 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Status

Status launched on June 20th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Token Trading

Status can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, IDCM, ABCC, Gatecoin, Binance, OKEx, Neraex, Radar Relay, Cobinhood, ChaoEX, Tidex, OTCBTC, Kucoin, Liqui, Koinex, Upbit, GOPAX, HitBTC, ZB.COM, DDEX, LATOKEN, Bittrex, Bancor Network, TOPBTC, CoinTiger, OOOBTC, Gate.io, IDEX, Ovis, Kyber Network, DEx.top, DragonEX, Poloniex, BigONE, Livecoin, Huobi, IDAX and Bithumb. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

