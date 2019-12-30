Steem Dollars Trading 3.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SBD)

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. Steem Dollars has a market capitalization of $4.39 million and $18,082.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Steem Dollars coin can now be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00008084 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, HitBTC, OpenLedger DEX and Poloniex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,374.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $211.36 or 0.02865643 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005753 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.96 or 0.00541744 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00006502 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000641 BTC.

About Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars (SBD) is a coin. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 7,362,188 coins. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io. The official message board for Steem Dollars is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Steem Dollars Coin Trading

Steem Dollars can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, OpenLedger DEX, Bittrex, Upbit, HitBTC and GOPAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem Dollars should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

