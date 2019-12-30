Steem Reaches Market Capitalization of $47.01 Million (STEEM)

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One Steem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001814 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb, Poloniex, OpenLedger DEX and RuDEX. Over the last week, Steem has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. Steem has a total market capitalization of $47.01 million and $407,675.00 worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,290.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $209.03 or 0.02866087 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.96 or 0.00562225 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006683 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00019739 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000488 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000354 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 4th, 2015. Steem’s total supply is 372,376,918 coins and its circulating supply is 355,402,824 coins. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Steem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, Bittrex, Huobi, GOPAX, Binance, HitBTC, Upbit, RuDEX, Bithumb and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

