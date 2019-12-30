Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMRT) Short Interest Down 5.5% in December

Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMRT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,280,000 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the November 28th total of 3,470,000 shares. Approximately 10.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 32.0 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stein Mart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMRT opened at $0.69 on Monday. Stein Mart has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.79.

Stein Mart (NASDAQ:SMRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $276.13 million for the quarter. Stein Mart had a negative return on equity of 16.10% and a negative net margin of 0.47%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMRT. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Stein Mart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Stein Mart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Stein Mart by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 976,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 300,507 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

About Stein Mart

Stein Mart, Inc a specialty off-price retailer, offers designer and name-brand fashion apparels, home décor merchandise, accessories, and shoes at everyday discount prices in the Unites States. The company's stores also provide merchandise locator services; a preferred customer program; co-branded and private label credit card programs; and electronic gift cards.

