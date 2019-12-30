Stellar (XLM) Hits Market Capitalization of $917.98 Million

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 30th. One Stellar coin can currently be bought for about $0.0458 or 0.00000628 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, Liquid, BitMart and Koinex. Stellar has a total market cap of $917.98 million and approximately $170.31 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Stellar has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013772 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00192487 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $97.51 or 0.01337686 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025243 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00123487 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Stellar Profile

Stellar launched on July 19th, 2013. Stellar’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,054,779,554 coins. The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Stellar

Stellar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ovis, Bittrex, CryptoMarket, Kryptono, OTCBTC, Cryptomate, HitBTC, Binance, ABCC, CEX.IO, Kraken, RippleFox, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Exrates, Gate.io, CoinEgg, Huobi, Bitbns, Kuna, ZB.COM, Upbit, Sistemkoin, Indodax, Liquid, BCEX, C2CX, Stronghold, Koineks, Vebitcoin, Poloniex, Bitfinex, BitMart, OKEx, GOPAX, Kucoin, Exmo, Stellarport and Koinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

