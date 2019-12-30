Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for December, 30th (ALBO, ALLO, ARDS, BLBD, BMRC, BRID, BRKL, COLL, DO, ELMTY)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, December 30th:

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

ELEMENTIS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ELMTY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Elementis plc is a specialty chemicals company. Its business comprises of Specialty Products, Chromium and Surfactants. The company’s product consists of BENTONE(R) organoclays, RHEOLATE(R) rheological additives, DAPRO(R) specialty additives, M-P-A(R) anti-settling agents, NALZIN(R) corrosion and rust inhibitors, THIXATROL(R) rheology additives, NUOSPERSE(R) wetting and dispersing agents, TINT-AYD (R)colorants, SLIP-AYD(R) waxes and slip additives, SERDOX(R) polyglycol ethers, SERDOLAMIDE(R) alkanolamides and SERVOXYL(R) phosphate esters. Elementis plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $56.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Electrolux AB manufactures appliances and outdoor and industrial products. The Company produces household and commercial appliances, vacuum cleaners and other floor care machines, sewing machines, chain saws, lawn mowers, weed eaters, aluminum extrusions, conveyor systems and archive systems and recycles scrap metals and waste paper. Products are sold in Europe, North America and Asia. “

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Intelsat (NYSE:I) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Jerrick Media (OTCMKTS:JMDA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Lightinthebox (NYSE:LITB) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt (NASDAQ:PHCF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Tel-Instrument Electronics (OTCMKTS:TIKK) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

