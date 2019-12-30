Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 679,600 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the November 28th total of 645,300 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 41,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.5 days.

In other news, EVP William Dishman sold 1,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $77,002.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,161.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David P. Heintzman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $82,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 144,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,989,917.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,756 shares of company stock valued at $312,056. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYBT. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 37,304 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SYBT traded up $0.55 on Monday, hitting $41.41. 1,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.70. Stock Yards Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $31.42 and a fifty-two week high of $42.60. The firm has a market cap of $923.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.51.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 33.17%. The company had revenue of $45.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.45 million. On average, research analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 44.63%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

