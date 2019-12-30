STRAKS Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (STAK)

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded down 15.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. Over the last seven days, STRAKS has traded 21.8% lower against the dollar. STRAKS has a market capitalization of $8,915.00 and approximately $19.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STRAKS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange, HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get STRAKS alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7,354.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.87 or 0.01819594 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.81 or 0.02892659 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.33 or 0.00588902 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011015 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.60 or 0.00633438 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00064465 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00024033 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00391912 BTC.

STRAKS Profile

STRAKS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. STRAKS’s official website is straks.tech. The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling STRAKS

STRAKS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange, CryptoBridge, Crex24 and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STRAKS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STRAKS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for STRAKS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STRAKS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.