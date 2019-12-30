Stratis Price Tops $0.35 (STRAT)

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAT) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 30th. Stratis has a market cap of $34.89 million and approximately $948,234.00 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00004808 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange, Crex24, Upbit and Binance. Over the last week, Stratis has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004238 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001382 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00009201 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00053422 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 99,623,171 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratistalk.org. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com.

Stratis Coin Trading

Stratis can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bittylicious, Poloniex, Crex24, Cryptomate, LiteBit.eu, Trade By Trade, Bithumb, SouthXchange, Coinrail, Livecoin, Cryptopia, Upbit, Bittrex and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

