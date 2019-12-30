Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target Raised to $236.00 at BTIG Research

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its target price hoisted by BTIG Research from $228.00 to $236.00 in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SYK. Barclays lowered shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $226.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $239.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Stryker from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.19.

NYSE SYK opened at $210.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.76. Stryker has a 52 week low of $151.63 and a 52 week high of $223.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $204.37 and a 200-day moving average of $210.02.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.01. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 23.55%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.85, for a total transaction of $582,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,870,838.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.50, for a total value of $1,000,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,318 shares of company stock worth $6,706,338 in the last quarter. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth $4,589,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 4.6% during the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,939 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 0.7% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,847 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.0% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

