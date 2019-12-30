Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) Short Interest Up 6.3% in December

Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the November 28th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Summer Infant stock opened at $0.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day moving average is $0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.81. Summer Infant has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $1.21.

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Summer Infant had a negative return on equity of 41.97% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $41.52 million during the quarter.

Summer Infant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile health, safety, and wellness products primarily worldwide. It offers audio and video monitors; safety products, including gates, bedrails, baby proofing products, potties, bath products, positioners, and infant health products; nursery products, such as specialty blankets, sleep aides and soothers, and travel accessories; and baby gear products consisting of strollers, bassinets, high chairs, and playards under the Summer, SwaddleMe, and born free brand names.

