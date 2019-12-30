SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 17,450,000 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the November 28th total of 18,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 19.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPWR. ValuEngine cut SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on SunPower from $14.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $14.00 price target on SunPower and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded SunPower from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cfra cut SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.29.

NASDAQ SPWR opened at $7.97 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.49. SunPower has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $16.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 2.19.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $491.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that SunPower will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in SunPower by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in SunPower by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in SunPower by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in SunPower by 207.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in SunPower in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 32.26% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

