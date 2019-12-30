SuperCoin One Day Volume Tops $409.00 (SUPER)

SuperCoin (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded 178.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 30th. SuperCoin has a total market cap of $52,468.00 and $409.00 worth of SuperCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SuperCoin has traded down 77.9% against the US dollar. One SuperCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About SuperCoin

SUPER is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2014. SuperCoin’s total supply is 51,101,823 coins. The Reddit community for SuperCoin is /r/supercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SuperCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinSuper . The official website for SuperCoin is supercoin.nl.

Buying and Selling SuperCoin

SuperCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SuperCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

