Swarm City 24-Hour Volume Reaches $32.00 (SWT)

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. Over the last seven days, Swarm City has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. Swarm City has a market capitalization of $363,921.00 and approximately $32.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swarm City token can currently be bought for about $0.0426 or 0.00000586 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, YoBit, HitBTC and Upbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013789 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00190262 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $98.17 or 0.01346155 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00024980 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00123888 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Swarm City

Swarm City’s launch date was March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 tokens. The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Swarm City is medium.com/swarm-city-times. Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Swarm City is swarm.city.

Buying and Selling Swarm City

Swarm City can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, HitBTC, YoBit and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm City should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swarm City using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

