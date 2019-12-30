Switcheo (SWTH) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $12,609.00

Switcheo (CURRENCY:SWTH) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. Switcheo has a market cap of $1.42 million and $12,609.00 worth of Switcheo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Switcheo has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. One Switcheo token can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and Switcheo Network.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013776 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00190819 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.79 or 0.01343278 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000632 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00124431 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024871 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Switcheo Token Profile

Switcheo launched on February 12th, 2018. Switcheo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 522,694,673 tokens. Switcheo’s official website is switcheo.network. Switcheo’s official Twitter account is @switcheonetwork. Switcheo’s official message board is medium.com/@switcheo. The Reddit community for Switcheo is /r/switcheo.

Switcheo Token Trading

Switcheo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switcheo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Switcheo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Switcheo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

