SyncFab Achieves Market Cap of $123,305.00 (MFG)

SyncFab (CURRENCY:MFG) traded 20.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. SyncFab has a market cap of $123,305.00 and approximately $86,137.00 worth of SyncFab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SyncFab token can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Cobinhood, BitForex and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, SyncFab has traded up 29% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SyncFab alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013632 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00193557 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $99.41 or 0.01349416 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025541 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00123831 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

SyncFab Token Profile

SyncFab launched on October 18th, 2017. SyncFab’s total supply is 868,459,136 tokens and its circulating supply is 184,517,632 tokens. SyncFab’s official Twitter account is @syncfab and its Facebook page is accessible here. SyncFab’s official website is blockchain.syncfab.com. SyncFab’s official message board is medium.com/syncfabmfg. The Reddit community for SyncFab is /r/syncfab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SyncFab Token Trading

SyncFab can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BitForex, Bancor Network, CoinExchange and Cobinhood. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SyncFab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SyncFab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SyncFab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SyncFab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SyncFab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.