Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,620,000 shares, a decrease of 5.5% from the November 28th total of 8,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 664,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.5 days. Currently, 21.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ SNCR opened at $4.67 on Monday. Synchronoss Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.40.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The software maker reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $52.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.50 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 99.39% and a negative net margin of 66.53%. The business’s revenue was down 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Synchronoss Technologies will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synchronoss Technologies news, CEO Glenn Lurie purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.15 per share, with a total value of $41,500.00. Corporate insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,339 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. 54.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SNCR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of things platforms, products, and solutions worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices.

