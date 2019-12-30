Synlogic Inc (NASDAQ:SYBX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Synlogic Inc (NASDAQ:SYBX) will post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Synlogic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.60) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.39). Synlogic reported earnings per share of ($0.47) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synlogic will report full year earnings of ($1.80) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.96) to ($1.73). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.09) to ($1.17). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Synlogic.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.09. Synlogic had a negative return on equity of 34.49% and a negative net margin of 4,574.82%. The business had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.46 million.

Several analysts have commented on SYBX shares. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Synlogic in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Synlogic in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synlogic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.69.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synlogic during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Synlogic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Synlogic by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 3,708 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Synlogic by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 34,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Synlogic by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 201,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 29,401 shares in the last quarter. 61.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SYBX opened at $2.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.10. Synlogic has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 12.70 and a current ratio of 12.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.54.

About Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its lead therapeutic programs include SYNB1020, an oral therapy for the treatment of hyperammonemia, which includes patients with liver diseases, such as hepatic encephalopathy, as well as patients with urea cycle disorders; and SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

