TaaS (TAAS) Price Reaches $0.47 on Major Exchanges

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded up 11.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. TaaS has a total market capitalization of $3.79 million and approximately $733.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TaaS has traded 17.4% lower against the dollar. One TaaS token can now be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00006321 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, HitBTC, Livecoin and Liqui.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013664 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00193926 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.21 or 0.01350217 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025607 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00124305 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About TaaS

TaaS’s launch date was February 2nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 tokens. The official website for TaaS is taas.fund. TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund.

TaaS Token Trading

TaaS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, HitBTC, Livecoin and Liqui. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TaaS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TaaS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

