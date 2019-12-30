Talanx (ETR:TLX) Given a €50.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Talanx (ETR:TLX) received a €50.00 ($58.14) target price from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TLX. HSBC set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on shares of Talanx and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Nord/LB set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on shares of Talanx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank set a €39.00 ($45.35) target price on shares of Talanx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Talanx in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on shares of Talanx and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €44.47 ($51.71).

Get Talanx alerts:

Shares of TLX opened at €44.22 ($51.42) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70. Talanx has a twelve month low of €29.10 ($33.84) and a twelve month high of €45.88 ($53.35). The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of €43.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of €40.16.

Talanx Company Profile

Talanx Aktiengesellschaft provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Talanx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talanx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.