TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reissued by Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $58.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $53.00. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.28% from the stock’s current price.

TCF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered TCF Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet raised TCF Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on TCF Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TCF Financial in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on TCF Financial from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

TCF Financial stock opened at $46.67 on Monday. TCF Financial has a 12-month low of $35.96 and a 12-month high of $47.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $459.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that TCF Financial will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Arthur A. Weiss acquired 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.91 per share, for a total transaction of $201,168.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,594.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vance K. Opperman acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.51 per share, with a total value of $425,100.00. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in TCF Financial by 3.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,172,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,379,000 after purchasing an additional 35,506 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. purchased a new position in TCF Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,529,000. Chicago Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TCF Financial by 1,281.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital Management LLC now owns 755,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,696,000 after purchasing an additional 700,328 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TCF Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,356,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TCF Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

