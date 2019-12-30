TD Securities Upgrades Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) to Hold

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) was upgraded by investment analysts at TD Securities from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$0.90 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$0.25. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Conifex Timber from C$1.25 to C$0.50 in a report on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Conifex Timber from C$2.00 to C$0.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

CFF stock traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$0.70. 10,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.59, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.47. Conifex Timber has a 1-year low of C$0.20 and a 1-year high of C$2.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.66. The company has a market cap of $32.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42.

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$65.19 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Conifex Timber will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Conifex Timber

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Lumber and Bioenergy. The Lumber segment is involved in timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; processing logs into lumber and wood chips; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

