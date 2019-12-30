Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) Short Interest Update

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 480,400 shares, a decrease of 5.8% from the November 28th total of 510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Tejon Ranch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

In related news, major shareholder Dt Four Partners, Llc bought 2,104 shares of Tejon Ranch stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.95 per share, with a total value of $33,558.80. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,047,501 shares in the company, valued at $16,707,640.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Towerview Llc bought 6,197 shares of Tejon Ranch stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.90 per share, for a total transaction of $98,532.30. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,698,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,808,105.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 9,678 shares of company stock worth $153,985. 19.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 351.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,252 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 18,876 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tejon Ranch during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,680,736 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $44,473,000 after purchasing an additional 18,486 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 434,200 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $7,203,000 after purchasing an additional 201,300 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 422,725 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 8,057 shares during the period. 70.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tejon Ranch stock opened at $16.24 on Monday. Tejon Ranch has a fifty-two week low of $15.82 and a fifty-two week high of $19.66. The firm has a market cap of $422.77 million, a PE ratio of 405.75 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

About Tejon Ranch

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the entitling, planning, and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; construction of pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

