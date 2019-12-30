TENA (TENA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2,753.00

TENA (CURRENCY:TENA) traded down 15.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 30th. TENA has a market capitalization of $98,681.00 and approximately $2,753.00 worth of TENA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TENA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0369 or 0.00000500 BTC on major exchanges including CPDAX and LBank. Over the last week, TENA has traded 20.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TENA alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013656 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00193571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $98.51 or 0.01338569 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000627 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025475 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00123441 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TENA Profile

TENA’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,672,526 tokens. The official message board for TENA is medium.com/tenaprotocol. The official website for TENA is tenaprotocol.io. TENA’s official Twitter account is @tenaprotocol.

Buying and Selling TENA

TENA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank and CPDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TENA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TENA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TENA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.