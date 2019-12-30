Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Increased to $210.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Cowen from $190.00 to $210.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential downside of 51.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Tesla from $356.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $249.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Tesla from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.32.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $430.38 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $358.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.98. Tesla has a 12 month low of $176.99 and a 12 month high of $435.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.24 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $2.28. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.42% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla will post -4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $39,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,580,962. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 2,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $741,149.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,681 shares of company stock valued at $32,976,113 in the last quarter. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,793 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Tesla by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 233,305 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $52,134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,387,000. 52.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

