TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TESS) Short Interest Down 5.9% in December

TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TESS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 107,400 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the November 28th total of 114,100 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 48,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TESS shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of TESSCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TESSCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Shares of TESSCO Technologies stock opened at $10.45 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.27 and a 200-day moving average of $14.62. TESSCO Technologies has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $88.56 million, a PE ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.16.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TESS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 334,039 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,899 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 15,613 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 74,419 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. 63.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TESSCO Technologies Company Profile

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers products and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems, as well as program management, connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services.

