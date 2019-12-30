Tether (USDT) Reaches One Day Volume of $28.30 Billion

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. During the last week, Tether has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One Tether token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00013772 BTC on major exchanges including OOOBTC, Kucoin, IDCM and ChaoEX. Tether has a market cap of $4.12 billion and $28.30 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00192345 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $97.76 or 0.01340398 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000623 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025227 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00123386 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Tether Profile

Tether’s genesis date was June 10th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 4,207,771,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,108,044,456 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tether’s official website is tether.to.

Buying and Selling Tether

Tether can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC, TOPBTC, Kryptono, Upbit, EXX, Trade By Trade, IDAX, B2BX, BitMart, Binance, BigONE, Gate.io, Kraken, CoinTiger, MBAex, TDAX, Coinut, OKEx, CoinEx, C2CX, HitBTC, UEX, OOOBTC, CoinBene, Sistemkoin, Exmo, LBank, Cobinhood, Bit-Z, BTC-Alpha, ZB.COM, Instant Bitex, DragonEX, ABCC, FCoin, Kucoin, ChaoEX, Poloniex, BtcTurk, Liqui, Bibox, DigiFinex, Bitfinex, Huobi, Iquant, BitForex, IDCM and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

