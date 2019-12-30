TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) Short Interest Up 5.8% in December

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,280,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the November 28th total of 3,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 747,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,357,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,705 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in TETRA Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $1,569,000. Boston Partners increased its position in TETRA Technologies by 44.4% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,871,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after buying an additional 575,631 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in TETRA Technologies by 51.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,075,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 365,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in TETRA Technologies by 94.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 746,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 362,866 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

TTI stock opened at $1.89 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market cap of $237.27 million, a PE ratio of -37.80 and a beta of 1.74. TETRA Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $2.68.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $245.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.47 million. TETRA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that TETRA Technologies will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TETRA Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on TETRA Technologies from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. TETRA Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.33.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

