Thar Token (THAR) 24 Hour Volume Tops $194.00

Thar Token (CURRENCY:THAR) traded down 19.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 30th. Thar Token has a market capitalization of $67,334.00 and approximately $194.00 worth of Thar Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Thar Token has traded up 34.5% against the dollar. One Thar Token token can currently be bought for $0.0962 or 0.00001303 BTC on major exchanges including Instant Bitex and Mercatox.

Thar Token Profile

Thar Token (CRYPTO:THAR) is a token. Thar Token’s total supply is 900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 700,000 tokens. Thar Token’s official website is thartoken.com. Thar Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Thar Token is medium.com/@thartoken.

Buying and Selling Thar Token

Thar Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Instant Bitex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thar Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thar Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thar Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

