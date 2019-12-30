THEKEY Market Cap Reaches $3.61 Million (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. One THEKEY token can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN, Switcheo Network, Coinrail and HitBTC. THEKEY has a total market capitalization of $3.61 million and approximately $5,703.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, THEKEY has traded down 13% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000120 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000110 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About THEKEY

THEKEY (CRYPTO:TKY) is a token. It was first traded on October 29th, 2017. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,397,788,318 tokens. The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling THEKEY

THEKEY can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, LBank, HitBTC, Bit-Z, Switcheo Network, Coinrail and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

