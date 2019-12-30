Thingschain Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $5,348.00 (TIC)

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. In the last week, Thingschain has traded down 61.2% against the dollar. Thingschain has a total market capitalization of $11,311.00 and approximately $5,348.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thingschain token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including IDAX and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00058155 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00086197 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000912 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00072674 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,306.24 or 1.00415278 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000450 BTC.

About Thingschain

TIC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 tokens. Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain. Thingschain’s official website is thingschain.network. Thingschain’s official message board is medium.com/@thingschain.

Buying and Selling Thingschain

Thingschain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thingschain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thingschain using one of the exchanges listed above.

