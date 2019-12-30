Thore Cash (TCH) Trading 35.6% Lower This Week

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 29.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. Over the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded 35.6% lower against the dollar. Thore Cash has a market cap of $23,931.00 and approximately $27,757.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thore Cash token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Mercatox and BiteBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.14 or 0.00586165 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011062 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000049 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00009792 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000275 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Thore Cash Profile

Thore Cash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 tokens. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official. The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html.

Thore Cash Token Trading

Thore Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

