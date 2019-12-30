Thunder Token Price Tops $0.0058 (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 30th. In the last week, Thunder Token has traded up 10.1% against the dollar. One Thunder Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Korea, Hotbit, Huobi Global and Bilaxy. Thunder Token has a market cap of $16.81 million and $1.28 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00038198 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $441.00 or 0.06057417 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000467 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029872 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00036591 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001904 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002585 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00001260 BTC.

About Thunder Token

Thunder Token (CRYPTO:TT) is a coin. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2019. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,901,919,605 coins. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com. Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial.

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

Thunder Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea, Upbit, Huobi Global, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thunder Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

