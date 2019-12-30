TMX Group Ltd (TSE:X) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of TMX Group Ltd (TSE:X) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$121.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on TMX Group from C$125.00 to C$120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. CIBC boosted their target price on TMX Group from C$115.00 to C$123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$121.00 target price on shares of TMX Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered TMX Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$118.00 to C$119.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on TMX Group from C$114.00 to C$128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th.

Shares of TSE X opened at C$113.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion and a PE ratio of 23.66. TMX Group has a fifty-two week low of C$70.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$120.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.75, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$110.42 and a 200-day moving average of C$107.60.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.20 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$196.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$196.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TMX Group will post 5.9299998 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This is a boost from TMX Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio is 51.05%.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing.

