TokenClub Market Cap Hits $5.33 Million (TCT)

TokenClub (CURRENCY:TCT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. TokenClub has a market cap of $5.33 million and $116,641.00 worth of TokenClub was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TokenClub token can now be purchased for $0.0111 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, FCoin, CoinBene and Gate.io. Over the last seven days, TokenClub has traded up 42.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00038282 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $449.51 or 0.06117425 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000469 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00029919 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00036850 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001876 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002569 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00001258 BTC.

About TokenClub

TokenClub (TCT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2017. TokenClub’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 481,425,335 tokens. TokenClub’s official website is www.tokenclub.com. TokenClub’s official message board is m.weibo.cn/u/6428288074. TokenClub’s official Twitter account is @Token8Club and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TokenClub

TokenClub can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, OKEx, CoinBene, BigONE and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenClub directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenClub should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TokenClub using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

