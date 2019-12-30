TokenPay (TPAY) Market Cap Tops $1.51 Million

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 30th. One TokenPay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0911 or 0.00001238 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, Cryptopia, Liquid and BiteBTC. During the last seven days, TokenPay has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. TokenPay has a total market capitalization of $1.51 million and approximately $57,986.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TokenPay Coin Profile

TokenPay (CRYPTO:TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. TokenPay’s total supply is 20,760,040 coins and its circulating supply is 16,570,495 coins. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay. TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com.

Buying and Selling TokenPay

TokenPay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, BiteBTC, Liquid, TOPBTC and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

