Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,200,000 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the November 28th total of 3,380,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 375,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTC. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toro during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toro in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Toro in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Toro in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Toro in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. 82.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toro alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TTC opened at $80.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.78. Toro has a 52-week low of $54.56 and a 52-week high of $81.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Toro had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 40.31%. The firm had revenue of $734.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Toro will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. Toro’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TTC shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Toro from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Toro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.33.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.