Total (EPA:FP) Given a €53.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Total (EPA:FP) has been given a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.49% from the stock’s current price.

FP has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC set a €53.30 ($61.98) price target on shares of Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on shares of Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on shares of Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.00 ($74.42) price target on shares of Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays set a €59.00 ($68.60) price target on shares of Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €56.83 ($66.08).

Shares of FP stock opened at €49.31 ($57.33) on Monday. Total has a 1 year low of €42.22 ($49.09) and a 1 year high of €49.33 ($57.36). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €48.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €47.34.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

