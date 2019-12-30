TouchCon 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $8,933.00 (TOC)

TouchCon (CURRENCY:TOC) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 30th. During the last week, TouchCon has traded up 19% against the US dollar. TouchCon has a market capitalization of $1.88 million and $8,933.00 worth of TouchCon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TouchCon coin can currently be purchased for $0.0081 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and STEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007349 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00049698 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00342391 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013591 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003491 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00015193 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00010088 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000041 BTC.

About TouchCon

TouchCon is a coin. TouchCon’s total supply is 757,845,348 coins and its circulating supply is 233,158,570 coins. The official website for TouchCon is www.touchcon.org. The official message board for TouchCon is medium.com/@touchconinfo. TouchCon’s official Twitter account is @TouchconInfo.

TouchCon Coin Trading

TouchCon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TouchCon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TouchCon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TouchCon using one of the exchanges listed above.

