Tourist Token Price Down 28.7% Over Last 7 Days (TOTO)

Tourist Token (CURRENCY:TOTO) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. During the last seven days, Tourist Token has traded down 28.7% against the US dollar. One Tourist Token token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX, IDEX, Hotbit and Mercatox. Tourist Token has a total market capitalization of $5,868.00 and $7,189.00 worth of Tourist Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013825 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00192099 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.24 or 0.01334516 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00123501 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Tourist Token Profile

Tourist Token’s total supply is 6,599,974,663 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,033,323,630 tokens. The official website for Tourist Token is globaltourist.io. Tourist Token’s official Twitter account is @touristtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tourist Token Token Trading

Tourist Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DDEX, Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tourist Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tourist Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tourist Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

