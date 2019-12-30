TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $64.18 Million

Equities analysts expect TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) to post $64.18 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for TPG Specialty Lending’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $62.96 million and the highest is $65.13 million. TPG Specialty Lending reported sales of $74.74 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that TPG Specialty Lending will report full-year sales of $249.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $247.93 million to $250.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $267.42 million, with estimates ranging from $257.49 million to $274.16 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TPG Specialty Lending.

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. TPG Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 50.49%. The company had revenue of $70.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

TSLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on TPG Specialty Lending in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TPG Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered TPG Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending in the third quarter valued at $2,032,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 17.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 12.5% in the third quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 23,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 12.2% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 157.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 89,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSLX opened at $21.47 on Monday. TPG Specialty Lending has a one year low of $17.93 and a one year high of $22.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.56 and a 200-day moving average of $20.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. TPG Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 69.33%.

About TPG Specialty Lending

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

